InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Update

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 669,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of InMode stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.03. InMode has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $95.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.