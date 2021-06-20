Insider Buying: Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Director Derek Reisfield purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $244,771.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ONDS opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $271.24 million and a PE ratio of -12.08. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Get Ondas alerts:

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.