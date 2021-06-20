Insider Buying: Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES) Insider Purchases £29,876 in Stock

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES) insider Mike Butterworth purchased 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £29,876 ($39,033.19).

Shares of PRES stock opened at GBX 99.60 ($1.30) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £30.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. Pressure Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 50.10 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.13.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pressure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-integrity and safety-critical components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

