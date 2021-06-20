Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $13,916,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $13,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Carvana stock opened at $294.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $110.06 and a one year high of $323.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.46.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

