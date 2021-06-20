Insider Selling: Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Sells 10,846 Shares of Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ITGR opened at $90.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.85. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Integer by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Integer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Integer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Integer by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

