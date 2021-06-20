Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CAO Sells $535,100.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Marvell Technology stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -142.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,236 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
