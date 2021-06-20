Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CAO Sells $535,100.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -142.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,236 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

