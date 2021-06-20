Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total transaction of C$53,058.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,575,384 shares in the company, valued at C$45,548,756.50.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total transaction of C$53,379.60.

On Monday, June 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$52,824.90.

On Friday, May 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$49,940.40.

On Friday, April 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$49,722.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total value of C$55,013.10.

On Monday, April 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total transaction of C$51,488.10.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$49,986.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$47,901.90.

On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total transaction of C$48,473.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$49,299.00.

Shares of REAL traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,506. Real Matters Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.87 and a 52 week high of C$33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 35.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REAL shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.90.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

