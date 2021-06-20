Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $39,555.96 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 257 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $13,276.62.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $163,914.92.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michelle Philpot sold 8,207 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $467,470.72.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $52.71 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

