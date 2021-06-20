Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells $52,200.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

