Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their buy rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) price target on the stock.

ICP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,050.20 ($26.79).

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 2,115 ($27.63) on Thursday. Intermediate Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a one year high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,098.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, for a total transaction of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

