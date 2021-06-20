Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.79 million, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 238.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 103,520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 8.1% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

