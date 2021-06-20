Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) were down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 12,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 27,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $561.29 million and a PE ratio of -12.86.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

