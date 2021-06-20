Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Down 12.5% in May

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 396,500 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 453,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,439,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,343,000 after buying an additional 178,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after acquiring an additional 84,169 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,532,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,799,000.

KBWB opened at $61.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

