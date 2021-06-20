Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,748 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $25,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,044,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.20 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.18.

