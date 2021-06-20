Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.69 Million

Brokerages expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post $147.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.40 million and the lowest is $143.98 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $140.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $603.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.70 million to $608.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $637.83 million, with estimates ranging from $631.36 million to $644.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,177. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.18.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

