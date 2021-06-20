iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,987,000.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.84. 4,013,644 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.32. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

