iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 168,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 456,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.44. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $63.13.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

