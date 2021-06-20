iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,728 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.1% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $192,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $222.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $136.29 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

