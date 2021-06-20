iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.77. 7,290,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,625. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $300.11 and a 12-month high of $425.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

