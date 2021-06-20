iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898,383 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $51,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 406,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 114,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,280. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $70.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.