iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $194,238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,629,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,191. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

