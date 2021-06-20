iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3,500.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $50,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39,241 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 140.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $267.25 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.96 and a fifty-two week high of $270.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.98.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

