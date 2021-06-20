ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $98.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.21. 620,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,923. ITT has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 103.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.73.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

