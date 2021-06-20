Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Raised to $80.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upped their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. Jabil has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,251. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.