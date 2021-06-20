James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey Sells 200,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00.

Shares of Square stock opened at $237.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 333.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.92 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

