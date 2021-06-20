James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey Sells 200,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 18th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00.
- On Monday, April 19th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00.
Shares of Square stock opened at $237.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 333.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.92 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.83.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.10.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
See Also: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.