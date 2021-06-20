Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,278 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $108,399.96.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99.

On Monday, April 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $77,587.38.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.11. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.7% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 49.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.