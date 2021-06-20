Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.400-14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY21 guidance to $13.40-14.70 EPS.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.63.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $177.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $189.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

