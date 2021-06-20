Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.400-14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY21 guidance to $13.40-14.70 EPS.
JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.63.
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $177.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $189.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
