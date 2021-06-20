Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $191.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

