Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $191.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.79.
Several analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Shares of JAZZ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
