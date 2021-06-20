JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $8,565,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,393,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,222,000 after buying an additional 855,625 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 977,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,961,000 after buying an additional 169,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.24.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

