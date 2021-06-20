John J. Mcwilliams Sells 934 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,464.02.

On Tuesday, May 18th, John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total value of C$132,014.52.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$63.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.59 billion and a PE ratio of 26.81. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.48.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4513116 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 138.31%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.13.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

