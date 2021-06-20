Jonathan Monson Sells 8,833 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CAO Jonathan Monson sold 8,833 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $377,699.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jonathan Monson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00.
Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
