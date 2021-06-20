Jonathan Monson Sells 8,833 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CAO Jonathan Monson sold 8,833 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $377,699.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Monson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

