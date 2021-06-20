JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 77,192 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,192 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.37% of Advance Auto Parts worth $44,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $193.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.90 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

