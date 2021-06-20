JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $46.34 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,187 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Whirlpool worth $46,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

Shares of WHR opened at $210.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

