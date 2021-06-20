JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 604.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 709,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,691 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $48,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,206,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,762,000 after buying an additional 1,765,151 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,671,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,225,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 244,691 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.37. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

