JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $52,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.