JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Target Price to GBX 5,350

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,425 ($70.88) to GBX 5,350 ($69.90) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,749.07 ($62.05).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 4,932 ($64.44) on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,758. The company has a market cap of £5.08 billion and a PE ratio of -8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

