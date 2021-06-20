JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Diageo (LON:DGE) to Neutral

Diageo (LON:DGE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,549 ($46.37).

DGE opened at GBX 3,459.50 ($45.20) on Friday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,542.50 ($46.28). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,329.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £80.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.07.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders purchased 270 shares of company stock valued at $854,288 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

