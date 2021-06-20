JustLiquidity Hits One Day Trading Volume of $45,164.00 (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for $33.24 or 0.00092823 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $18.77 million and approximately $45,164.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00133475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00176576 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.46 or 0.00875373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,860.89 or 1.00145365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 564,623 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.