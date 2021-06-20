KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Trading Down 6.5%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.96. 13,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 693,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $684.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.14.

In related news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $284,128.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,128.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $268,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,994 shares of company stock worth $3,434,524 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,204,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 973,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after purchasing an additional 887,951 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

