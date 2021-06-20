Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

NYSE KAMN opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

