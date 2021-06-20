Kapila K. Anand Sells 41,001 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Stock

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.88. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth $101,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 1,446.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

