KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,142 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in KB Home by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

KBH opened at $42.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.