Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $128.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.13.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.82. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after acquiring an additional 265,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after acquiring an additional 308,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,684,000 after acquiring an additional 83,685 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.