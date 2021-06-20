Keep Network Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $220.56 million and $32.82 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00024421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.10 or 0.00732597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00043730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00083226 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 535,642,351 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

