Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Kellogg worth $265,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 234,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 41,025 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 200,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE K opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,549,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

