Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 17,747 shares.The stock last traded at $24.56 and had previously closed at $24.89.

The stock has a market cap of $936.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.