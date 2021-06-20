Kepos Capital LP Buys New Position in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 371,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEGOU. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of LEGOU stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68. Legato Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

