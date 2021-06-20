Kepos Capital LP Buys New Stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $540,000.

BCACU stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

