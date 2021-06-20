Kepos Capital LP Invests $2.66 Million in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,018,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Gores Technology Partners stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.