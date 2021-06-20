Kepos Capital LP Sells 282,500 Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) by 48.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,500 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWCTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,613,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,243,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 768,254 shares during the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $176,000.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

OTCMKTS TWCTU opened at $10.52 on Friday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU).

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.